Tiger Shroff grandchild of Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt, latter fought World War II

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff hails from an army background as his grandfather Lieutenant Ranjan Dutt served in it for years on end.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff always took pride in her dad, being an important part of World War II.

Sharing vintage pictures of her father, Ayesha wrote, "Tiger's grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War 2. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I’m proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind."





In the click's Ranjan was seen with his fellow colleagues during a flying training, while another showed them holding mugs.

Tiger has an interesting genetic tadka and considering his roots he was given the role of an intelligent undercover pilot in his film War.



