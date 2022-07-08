Saira Banu not able to phase out of life with Dilip Kumar

Actress Saira Banu remembers her late husband Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary as she finds it hard coming to terms with the inevitable.

It has been a year since the legendary actor passed away and his wife still cannot forget the moments spent with him.

On 7 July, fans shared one of his biggest silver screen moments on social media, as a source of appreciation and inspiration.

Speaking about her life now, Saira said, "I had the courage to move on then because I had the tender care and strong emotional support of Yousuf Saheb. He had his own way of telling me to come to terms with the inevitable and insurmountable hardships and losses in my life. He had his own way of consoling me and also subtly asserting that life has to go on and no mortal is immortal.”

"Today, a year has gone by and I am trying… (but) in vain to move on. I miss him. I’m all alone now. Emotionally, I am not well and that reflects on my health."

Saira's love for Dilip was like a pure fairytale as she still longs for him and is shattered.