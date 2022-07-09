Saba Azad, boyfriend Hrithik Roshan take a long drive to beautiful lanes of France

The new pair Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad spend a quality time in France as they drive away to explore the beauty.

As Azad sat in the passenger's seat of the open-bonnet car, she captured the picturesque sights of France.

At the same time, Azad also panned her camera towards the Krrish actor, who was driving the car.

Taking to her Instagram space, the actress dropped a video of the drive, "c'est comme ça!!"





The couple, who went Instagram official, have been going strong in their romance since quite some time now.