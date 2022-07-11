Ranveer Singh buys a luxurious quadruplex for 119 crore

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made one of the most expensive deals as he purchased a residential apartment in Mumbai.

Singh, who with his acting prowess mints money, easily got his hands on to a Seaview quadruplex flat in a super-premium tower worth Rs 119 crore.

Not only this, the Simmba star is now a neighbor of India's king Khan Shah Rukh Khan, who lives in the same locality.

The apartment which is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floor of the tower, has a total 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace, valued over 1 lackh per sq. feet.

Singh paid a total stamp dump of 7.13 crore for the transaction that has been concluded through two separate agreements.

CEO and co-founder of CRE Matrix & Indextap, Abhishek Kiran Gupta said, "Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favorite among tinsel town. Therefore, we are not surprised by this transaction. The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of superstars Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, residing in the vicinity."

"This deal was concluded at just over a ₹1 lakh per sq. ft. rate, as the property, comes along with a spacious terrace and several car parks further augmenting the luxury deal.''

The Gunday star plans to live at this spacious house with wifey Deepika Padukone.











