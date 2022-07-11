Hrithik Roshan, girlfriend Saba Azad become big time foodies at City of Versailles: See

New pair in tinsel town Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan enjoy a meal while out in Versailles.

Just a day ago, the two went for a long drive in the beautiful lanes of France giving off ZNMD vibes and now they binge over some lavish yet delicious cuisine.

Saba took to her Instagram stories and dropped carousel of insights from her getaway.

In one picture, the table was laden with a hot cup of beverage some buns to go and a glass of red wine or juice, a typical morning breakfast in an English city.



While for lunch they enjoyed some curry with chicken and the actress called it 'Hippos gotta hip."

As a ritual, the couple ordered some lip-smacking dessert, with croissants and the icon captured all in one frame with a glimpse of the Vikram Vedha actor in black.

The Krrish star and new muse were on a romantic date, making unforgettable fond memories.















