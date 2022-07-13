Step Inside Deepika Padukone, hubby Ranveer Singh's mini-vacay

Adored pair of B-town Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone opted for an adventurous beachy getaway together.

The two are having a whale of a time holidaying, making most of their love and romance.

Turning to Instagram, the Simmba actor gave fans a visual treat, posting loved-up clicks with his better half and captioned, "Love to love you baby."





Meanwhile, Deepika also shared the same carousel posts and wrote, "May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventure in abundance."





















From a selfie on the beach to picturesque views of mountains and waterfalls the clicks give off real vacation goals.

Singh is madly in love with the Gehraiyaan starlet and always goes the extra mile to express that warmth for her and this time he publicly said 'I love you' , leaving his followers in awe.











