Here's how Rajkummar Rao received the news of mother's sudden passing

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao in a throwback interview recalls being informed about his mother's death.

Rao's mom sadly passed away while he was filming for Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and it was too hard for him to cope up with.

In a segment of Bombay Journey, the Badhaai Do actor said, "I remember I gave a shot and was exiting from the frame. I saw a boy running to me and I was like why is he entering while the shot is still on. The boy said, ‘Patralekhaa mam wants to talk to you’ and that’s how I got to know."

"I was very close to my mother and lost control over my emotions while giving the shot but had to act since that is what my mom wanted."

He added, " The flight journey was very difficult and I had to get back to the sets the very next day."

Rao misses his mom and still carries the void in his heart, despite being a happily married man.



