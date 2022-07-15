Saba Azad, beau Hrithik Roshan turn 'jazz cats' at London outing

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and his new muse Saba Azad are currently having a good time in London.

After a much-need drive in the beautiful lanes of France and a delicious meal at the City of Versailles the couple make the UK their next stop.

Azad took to her Instagram page and shared a carousel of pictures from her London vacay and penned, "Where the jazz cats at??"





The clicks showed them binging over drinks at a restaurant as they clicked a quick selfie while in another shot they enjoyed a jazz performance.

On the other hand, the two also flaunted their goofy sides posing in for the shutterbugs outside the eatery.

After seeing their mushy romance the Vikram Vedha actor’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Jaazatastic" along with heart emoticons.