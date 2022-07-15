Ranbir Kapoor's life plans for the next decade-and-a half unveiled

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who got married to his ladylove Alia Bhatt, touches upon his philosophy of life for the next 15 years.

In a chat with Big FM , Ranbir was asked about his future plans, having a well-thought response to it.

About the same, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, "I have been lucky to be clear with my thoughts."

"I believe in leading a simple life with my close friends, wife and soon-to-be born kid and yes they make me happy."

The star does not wish to increase his burdens and he will live with this idea for the next 15 years.

Ranbir is going to be a father soon as Alia is expecting their first child.