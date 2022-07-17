Katrina Kaif parties with her girlies on 39th birthday, turns total beach bum

Katrina Kaif parties with her girlies on 39th birthday

Superstar Katrina Kaif is having a blast this birthday as she celebrates her special day in Maldives.



Kat jetted off to the tropical Paradise with her very close friends and husband Vicky Kaushal to make the most of her time.

Taking to Instagram, the Dhoom 3 actress treated fans to captivating clicks from Maldives with her girl gang.





In one picture, Kat can be seen posing with two of her pals, on a yacht as they rode by the serene waters and captioned, "My Girls."

All dressed in white, the trio were a sight to behold and the ladies flaunted their love for the camera.

The sea and sky made a perfect background behind them.

In the last click, Sunny Kaushal photobombs the picture in style.

Fans showered all the love over her as she exudes charm in white.