Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal beat Monday blues with their love: See

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif bless feeds with their mushy romance over a fun-filled vacay.
Kat jetted off to Maldives to ring in her birthday in style along with husband Vicky and her girl gang.
After lovely clicks with her trio went viral , what caught the attention of the netizens was the beautiful display of love between Kat and Vicky.
Taking to Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor shared a picture with wifey lighting up the Monday.
They looked like one perfect and happy pair as they twinned in white attires, seated on a bed with pillows placed on a yacht.
The Sooryavanshi actress was a pristine beauty, blushing and looking at her handsome hubby as they placed hands over each other.
Fans went gaga on their love and heaped praises over them.