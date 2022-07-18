Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal beat Monday blues with their love: See

Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif bless feeds with their mushy romance over a fun-filled vacay.

Kat jetted off to Maldives to ring in her birthday in style along with husband Vicky and her girl gang.

After lovely clicks with her trio went viral , what caught the attention of the netizens was the beautiful display of love between Kat and Vicky.

Taking to Instagram, the Sardar Udham actor shared a picture with wifey lighting up the Monday.





They looked like one perfect and happy pair as they twinned in white attires, seated on a bed with pillows placed on a yacht.

The Sooryavanshi actress was a pristine beauty, blushing and looking at her handsome hubby as they placed hands over each other.

Fans went gaga on their love and heaped praises over them.