Sushmita Sen takes a subtle dig at trolls calling her a 'gold digger'

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who is making all the headlines for dating IPL Chairman Lalit Modi, slams all those calling her a thug.

Since the announcement of the alleged affair, Sen has been subjected to mean messages, memes and jokes with many implying she is with Lalit for his money.

On Sunday, the Biwi No.1 actress shared two news stories that criticized this, with the hashtag ‘self-made woman’ and penned, "The Problematic Culture Of Calling Women Gold Diggers."

Minutes later, she posted another article from Vogue India, the headline of which read, "Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’s relationship reactions are a masterclass in hypocrisy," and sharing a part of that article, she wrote, "The former Miss Universe’s dating choices remain continually, and inexplicably, a matter of public debate."

Sen’s fans rose in support of her after her tweets leaked online and urged the star to ignore the haters and focus on her love life while some called her ‘dignified.'

Modi did leave all social media into a frenzy after he uploaded pictures with Sen from their Maldives vacay and called the latter ‘better half.’