Amitabh Bachchan unveils charismatic young self from 70's: See

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan treated fans to a super-stylish throwback picture from the 70's.

Amitabh is truly an icon, with many imitating his epic flair for fashion.

The Chehre actor took to his Instagram handle, going down memory lane as he posts a peek into his look from decades ago and captioned, "Fashions repeat... glares of the 70's... perhaps at the mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film and I see today's stars wearing similar."





In the picture, he wore a white T-shirt with a pair of brown oversized glasses.

Acknowledging that big B will always be the megastar of Bollywood and an inspiration for many actor Ranveer Singh reacted "OG" with a fire emoji and his daughter Shweta Bachchan wrote, " May I have these please."