Ranbir Kapoor clears the air on his image as ' cheater'

Renowned actor Ranbir Kapoor reacts to being dubbed a Casanova owing to the history of relationships in the Indian film fraternity.

Even after tying the knot with long time lover Alia Bhatt, the notoriety of a player does not leave his side with many not hopeful about the longevity of his marriage.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Wake Up Sid actor talked about the various allegations about his personality, "Well take me for granted, take me for a ride. I don’t mind it. I love my life, I love my work, I love my family. I am very grateful for everything I have in my life."

He added, "I am an actor; people can say anything about me. They can say something good, they can say something bad. But what matters to me is whether or not they like my movies."

"So, my focus, my hard work, my energies are only towards making a good film and it really doesn’t bother me if somebody b*****s about me, if anyone says anything bad about me. It doesn’t boil my blood."



Ranbir is very thick-skinned, "It [the negativity] reaches me, and I take it with a pinch of salt. It’s fine. There’s so much spoken to me. I became the poster boy of a Casanova and a cheater," he elaborated.

He concluded, "People have heard somebody’s perspective, somebody’s point of view, and they haven’t heard mine. And I don’t think they’ll ever hear it. It’s fine. I am here to be an actor and that’s all I want to do."

The Shamshara actor dated Deepika Padukone at the start of their Bollywood journeys and later called it quits which broke the Gehraiyaan starlet into pieces.

He also came into a relationship with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif but they too had not reportedly split on good terms.

After that Alia came into his life and after much delays he married her and is now all set to embrace fatherhood.



