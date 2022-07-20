Disha Patani, rumored beau Tiger Shroff think alike

Tiger Shroff's thought-to-be girlfriend Disha Patani talks in length about her rapport with the former in a candid chat.

The duo share a friendly and cordial relationship and only have good things to say about each other.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan during promotions of Ek Villain Returns, Disha was asked if they motivate

To this the Baaghi 2 star said, "I don’t think I can motivate Tiger. In fact, he motivates me. Whatever little I have been able to do, it is thanks to his team. I always wanted to learn martial arts but couldn’t. Tiger inspired me and he is very hardworking and despite being so talented, he wakes up on time and daily does his training, no matter what."

"I have learnt discipline from him. That’s why we are great friends. Because we think a lot alike. Our brain works like kids, we enjoy watching anime, laugh at stupid things and we seek happiness in small pleasures of life."



Despite multiple reports of dating, they have denied it to be only referred as best of friends.