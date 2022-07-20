Ananya Panday is die-hard fan of Alia Bhatt: 'I love her work'

Actress Ananya Panday is very much inspired by Alia Bhatt!

When Alia made her debut with 2012 film Student of The Year, Panday was very eagerly looking forward to it.

In an interview with Times of India, the Gehraiyaan actress said, "I have been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. I am vocal about it. I love her work and I love her spirit. I am always looking forward to her work."

"There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit," added Panday.

