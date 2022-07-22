Anushka Sharma eating 'many croissants' over Paris vacay

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gives a fascinating peek into her Parisian diaries from hotel balcony relishing croissants.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress is currently vacationing in the romantic city Paris with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared insights into her one happy trip and captioned, "When is Paris... eat many croissants."





Sharma posed in leaning on the terrace door in a bathrobe making most of her morning binging over croissants and coffee.

Earlier, she also gave a glimpse of her hotel room in style calling it, "Hello Paris! 41 Degree Celsius," with a hot-face.

In contrast to Paris heat wave post, a story published at night depicted rains.



