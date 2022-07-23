Ranbir Kapoor touches upon first-ever meetup with Natalie Portman

Indian actor Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time Hollywood star Natalie Portman showed him attitude on streets of New York City.

Ranbir had a bit of fanboy moment himself when he bumped into Natalie, a few years ago while in America for the promotions of his film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In an interview with Kapil Sharma in 2016, the Wake Up Sid star gave all the details.

"Main New York ki sadak pe chal raha tha. Main bhaag raha tha actually, mujhe bohot zor ki bathroom aa rahi thi. Main bhaag raha tha hotel ki taraf aur woh phone pe baat karte hue aise guzar rahi thi. Nazar mili toh maine socha, ‘Yaar, yeh toh Natalie Portman hai."



"Toh main ghoom ke bhaag ke aaya aur kaha, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (I was walking on the streets of New York. Running, actually, as I needed to use the washroom urgently. I was running towards the hotel and she was passing by, talking on the phone. I realised that she was Natalie Portman so I turned around, ran to her and requested a picture)."



In excitement Ranbir did not notice that she was crying and angrily turned him away, "Get lost, I say!"

Though this broke the Sanju actor's heart but did not make him less of a fan.

Further adding, "Par aisa nahi hai ki main kuch kum fan ban gaya. Kal bhi agar woh mujhe sadak pe mil jaaye, toh main bolunga, ‘Ek photo, ek photo’ (It is not like this made me any less of a fan than I already am. If I meet her on the street tomorrow, I will again request a picture with her)."