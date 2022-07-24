Gauri Khan shows off her pretty corner in Mannat, clicks glam poses

Star Gauri Khan gives fans a rare peak into her home on Sunday .

Khan strikes some glamorous poses in the corner of Mannat that she designed herself.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared breath-taking pictures from the lavish house and describing details said, “The black and white colour scheme when applied effectively in interior design can result in an interesting design concept. Just got done with this new space I recently designed at home… Enjoying my Sunday! #gaurikhandesigns."









The wall was covered with a white marble-like stone laid out vertically but forming a large, triangular shape in the center in black.

In front of it was a black leather chair that Gaur sat on, wearing a short blue dress and tall heels.



Fans showered in the acclaimed designer with various compliments.