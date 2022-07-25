Katrina Kaif, hubby Vicky Kaushal file threat complaint, culprit in police custody

Bollywood's power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who received death threats on social media, have registered a case against the unidentified person.

After rapper Sidhu Moose Wala's demise the much-adored couple have been targeted.

The Mumbai Police is in constant investigation ever since and reportedly arrested the culprit involved in the harassment.

ANI's Twitter post confirmed, "Case registered at Santacruz PS on complaint of Vicky Kaushal u/s 506(2),354(D) IPC r/w sec 67 IT Act. He complained that one person has been threatening and posting threat messages on Instagram. He stated that the accused has also been stalking his wife and threatening her: Mumbai Police."

Police officials are taking action to further protect Vicky and Katrina.