Alia Bhatt shines bright in yellow at 'Darlings' trailer event

Star Alia Bhatt comes together for a grand trailer launch of film Darlings, flaunting her latest style statement.

Bhatt has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as both her personal and professional lives see good days.

The Raazi actress on her Instagram page shared the look from the event, winning hearts and penned, "It's DARLINGS day. Trailer out very very very soooooooons."





In the pictures, mom-to-be Bhatt was a ray of sunshine in a yellow dress with hair tied neatly and sported a no-makeup look.

Her pregnancy glow was unmissable as she confidently arrives on stage with her team.

Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will also feature Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead.

