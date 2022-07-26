Ranveer Singh in trouble over recent nude photoshoot, Mumbai police files FIR

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who posed nude for a magazine, has landed in a legal soup after a complaint was lodged.

The pictures of the Simmba star have been going viral and an NGO name Shyam Mangaram criticized it for hurting women sentiments.

Under various sections of the Penal Code, an FIR was filed against him for the matter.

As per ANI, IPS section 292 (Sale, etc of obscene books, etc) 293, 509 and sections of IT Act invoked at Mumbai’s Chembur Police Station.

Part of the complaint report strongly emphasized on opposing such acts, "Last week we saw many nude photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it."

Earlier, Bengali actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty had reacted to Singh's nude pics and wondered if women would receive a similar response if they would pose like him.



