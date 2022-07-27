Shamshera: Vaani Kapoor slays the floral print on promotional event, leaves fans drooling

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor made heads turn with her style statement during the promotion of film Shamshera.

Vaani has certainly been making the headlines these days with the portrayal of her important role alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

The Bell Bottom star took to her Instagram space and shared a series of gorgeous pictures in a floral suit and captioned, "Paint rainbows on a canvas full of clouds."





Fans were lovestruck by Vaani’s beauty as she flaunted her contagious smile while posing for clicks.

The all floral gown had a plunging neckline which she paired in with small earrings perfect for a star-studded event.

Her post amassed around 1 million likes and fans showered love.