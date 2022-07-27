Kareena Kapoor oozes charm in black pantsuit, hints heading to sip Koffee with Karan 7

Star Kareena Kapoor is all geared up for an episode of Koffee with Karan giving off the boss lady vibes in style.



Kareena shares a great bond with well-acclaimed producer Karan so how can he not invite bebo to sip coffee in the new season.

Taking to Instagram, the Veere Di Wedding actress put up pictures of herself in black and wrote, " I like my Koffee black."





In the gorgeous shots, Kareena was dresses to perfection in a black barlette paired with black trousers and a blazer.

Her long tresses were left open in curls with minimal makeup and a funky nail paint on display.

The diva was all ready to cast a magic spell on her fans.

Talking about Koffee With Karan 7 we will get to see the Liger pair Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda on the couch in the 4th episode. The promo has just been released and it looks every bit exciting.













