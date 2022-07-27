Richa Chadha, beau Ali Fazal to take the pheras this year?

Indian actress Richa Chadha, who is in love with her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal, spilled the beans on marriage plans with her favourite.

The power couple have been waiting to get married since a very long time but the pandemic did not really let them be husband and wife, although they did move in together.

In an interview with Mashable India, the Madam Chief Minister star revealed, "I vibed well with Ali during Fukrey and we stayed friends for a few years, and then, we started dating. It was pretty easy and organic."

She continued, "Whenever we think about getting married, a new variant (of COVID-19) comes (laughs). In 2020, we had booked places also, then the first wave came and it was all lockdown. Last year again, we thought during February and all and it was a really bad situation as everyone knows. The situation was not nice at all."

Chadha has now hinted over a court marriage, looking at the current state of events.

"We want to do this year. We'll make time and we'll do something."













