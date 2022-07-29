Ranveer Singh to make his Hollywood debut?

Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh is reportedly offered a web series in Hollywood where he will be collaborating with other big names.

The hoo-ha surrounding Singh's nude photoshoot had a silver lining to it.

According to Pink Villa, "There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances.

"He has shaped pop culture in India and among Indians as we know today through his work and how he leads his life."

Further adding, "So, it is not surprising that the Western entertainment industry is trying to mount a massive project with him in the lead along with an action superstar from Hollywood."

The particular project will go on floors soon, " Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and maverick South director S Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan."

"We are hoping that this pans out correctly because, without someone like Ranveer helming the top billed cast, this project won't fly."



While the details of the upcoming projects are kept under wraps, rumour has it that the 83 star is seriously considered for a pivotal role.





