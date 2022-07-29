Katrina Kaif super-stunned by Deepika Padukone's ethnic Cannes looks

Star Katrina Kaif revealed her favourite red carpet look in recent times with Deepika Padukone being her ideal pick at the Cannes 2022.

Kaif deeply admired the Gehraiyaan starlet's fashion game, who sported different yet gorgeous outfits at the prestigious festival.

Deepika was part of the jury members at the event which she kicked off with immense grace.

In a rapid fire game by Vogue India, the Phone Bhoot actor was asked to share a celebrity beauty look that left her awestruck.

To this, Kaif responded, "Deepika at Cannes. I think she did some really stunning looks there."

Apart from this she also addressed several questions about her own makeup line Kay Beauty.

Both Kaif and Deepika dated actor Ranbir Kapoor in the past.







