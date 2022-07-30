Ranveer Singh lavishes praise on wife Deepika Padukone at glamorous fashion show

Actor Ranveer Singh lauds wife Deepika Padukone's global achievement as they took the ramp for Mijwan Fashion Show 2022.

The star couple turned showstoppers and managed to leave everyone in awe with their dazzling appearance.

It was just not the Gehraiyaan starlet's glamorous side that turned heads but Singh's special speech for his darling during their first ramp walk grabbed eyeballs.

In a viral video, the Simmba actor talked about his ladylove, "The best things to have ever happened to me. Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you."

"Through all of your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you're really the best thing that ever, ever happened to me."

For the glitzy event, Padukone donned a gorgeous white lehnga with extravagant detailing while Singh rocked a black and white sherwani.

The two looked into each other's eyes lovingly.







