Kareena Kapoor rebuffs baby no.3 rumors: ''Am I a machine?''

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan slams pregnancy claims with a candid response.

Kareena believes celebrities are also normal human beings with complete freedom to make their own choices.

Since every picture of the Laal Singh Chaddha actress goes viral, one such click of her fat tummy sparked speculations that she is expecting a third child.

Putting all the assumptions to rest, the gorgeous said, "It’s pasta and wine guys..."

"That picture was morphed! My tummy looked like that, and I went ‘Oh my God, is it that? Or maybe it’s the wine and pasta, I don’t know! I had been on a 40 day vacation, I have no idea, I lost count of how many pizzas I had eaten. That’s it, I had to take it in my stride, and say ‘chill, it’s okay, we are also human beings."



She quipped, "Isn’t it problematic, that the moment a woman puts on weight, the first assumption people have is that she is expecting?."

"What do you mean ‘is she pregnant? Is she having another baby?’ Am I some machine? Leave the choice to me na!"

Further adding, Kareena said, "Listen please guys, we are also human beings, just like all of you, keep it real. In today’s time, I am an actor who has in fact been the most honest! I was working in the fattest stage of my life, when I was eight-nine months pregnant."

"I am somebody who doesn’t hide anything, or says I am always going to be perfect, Everybody is allowed to lead their lives also."



The Jab We Met star is married to Saif Ali Khan and shares 2 sons Taimur and Jeh.