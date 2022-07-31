Arjun Kapoor blows a kiss to girlfriend Malaika Arora at glitzy fashion event: Watch

Arjun Kapoor blows a kiss to girlfriend Malaika Arora as he models away: Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a sweet moment with ladylove Malaika Arora as he walked the ramp for Kunal Rawal's fashion show.

Arora took pride in her man as she was seated in the front row, cheering for him when Sardar Ka Grandson actor gave her a flying kiss.

Their special moment was captured neatly by the camera lens and multiple videos have gone viral on many social media and fan pages.

For the event, the 2 States actor rocked a black sherwani, while Arora wore a bandhgala style jacket with a crop top and a skirt.

Many reacted to the duo's adorable gestures for each other.

Arora and Arjun are the power couple, who have been dating for a long time now and always empower each other.







