Katrina Kaif's 'Kay Beaty' wins big, Vicky Kaushal is proud husband

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal becomes the biggest cheerleader for wife Katrina Kaif as her beauty line, Kay Beauty bags brand of the year award.

The duo, who tied-the-knot in a lavish ceremony, always stand to support and bring out the best in each other.

Turning to Instagram, the Tiger Zinda Hai star shared a picture by Vogue and soon after this the Sardar Udham actor celebrated her win with a compliment, "Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful."

Ever since the 2019 launch, the superstar's Kay Beauty instantly grew one of India's most loved makeup brands.

The products are formulated with natural ingredients easily accessible and affordable for the public.

























Recently, the duo spent a good time together as they headed to Tropical Paradise for her birthday celebrations.



















