Esra Bilgic in a paid partnership with Huawei mobiles: See

Turkish star Esra Bilgic collaborates with Huawei Turkey to promote its latest Huawei50 pocket.

The Dirilis Ertugrul famed star also flaunts their laptop to keep the public aware of the latest products in store.

Esra took to the photo-sharing app and posted a gorgeous picture in white holding the extravagant 50 pocket and as a caption tagged the brand.





In the pictures, Esra looked fabulous as she lay on the bed dressed in a modern attire.

On the other hand Huaweimobiletr also uploaded the diva's clip from the latest promotions as she sat on a table working on a lavish black laptop with her massive ring on display.

Fans went all gaga over Esra's new look for the commercial activity.



