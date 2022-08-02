Pooja Hegde shares drool-worthy shots from Washington DC: See

Indian actress Pooja Hegde is spending great time in Washington DC and latest social media post is proof.

Pooja loves travelling and Washington has been one of those destinations worth the wait.

Taking to her Instagram space, the Radhe Shyam actress dropped some captivating clicks from the city and wrote, "Tree hugger #brb."





The diva relaxed amid lush greenery, admiring the natural beauty as she exuded charm in black casuals.

Wearing a black tee with pants and sneakers the shutterbugs captured her in different angles.

Fans showered love on her and poured in heart emoticons and sweet comments.







