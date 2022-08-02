Asim Azhar guilty over neglect in Muharram, apologizes fans for posting songs

Singer Asim Azhar, who created TikTok music videos grooving to his own song Habibi, given how time-sensitive they were pens an apology over being reminded about Muharram's beginning.

Asim has been trending on social media ever since track Habibi went viral and also participated in dance challenges promoting the same song.

The Jo Tu Na Mila hit-maker has now removed the video off his Instagram and wrote in a long message, "I’m sorry guys, I didn't realize that Muharram has started from tonight. I always avoid posting especially during the first 10 days of Muharram. Therefore, I have deleted the recent post that I just shared. See you after some time here."

The pop icon will now make a comeback with more songs after the 10 days of the month have passed.

Asim is engaged to model and fashion blogger Merub Ali, who supports him well in his career.











