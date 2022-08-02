Alia Bhatt on her pregnancy care: ''Ranbir is even more careful now''

Alia Bhatt talks about her pregnancy care: ''Ranbir is even more careful now''

Star Alia Bhatt, one month after announcing pregnancy shares actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor does a lot to make her feel special during first trimester.

The couple. who tied the knot earlier this year are ready and excited to embrace parenthood for the very first time.

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, the Darlings actress addresses how the Sanju star is fully focusing on her.

"He has always takes good care of me. Now, he is even more careful. If you want to ask whether he massages my feet, he does not. But he does many things to make me feel special. Now, he does more of that."



Mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also pay the extra attention to her since she returned from London and make dal-chawal and Poha for fulfill beloved Alia's cravings.