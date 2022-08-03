Suhana Khan flaunts the pretty lady look in mirror selfie: See

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shares a new picture of herself in front of the mirror.

Suhana nails the no-makeup look in a mirror selfie as she gets ready.

An hour ago, the star kid dropped that captivating shot and captioned, "Get ready w me!"





In the photo, Suhana was a vision in black paired with a small silver chain and bracelet and the plunging neckline was on display.

Her post amassed around 1 million likes and Boney Kapoor, late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who will be seen with Suhana in The Archies, as well as, actor Ananya Panday – commented on the photo.

Khushi called her ''cute' while Shanaya Kapoor dropped in heart emojis saying, "Suuu (Suhana)," and Ananya had the best thing to say, "Bambi (which loosely translates to child in Italian).”

Suhana was very much flattered with all the love she received.



