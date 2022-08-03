Inside Richa Chadha, boyfriend Ali Fazal's Italian vacation

Adored couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are on a vacay in Italy right now, making most of their time together.

The duo love travelling and often document their entire trip with fans.

This time as well, they left no stone unturned and posted a funny video which showed them having fun in the warm waters.

Fazal took to his Instagram space and dropped jaw-dropping glimpses from their romantic yet fun-filled getaway and wrote, "Sorry had to use this @kingbach … haha you guys nailed it though. We havin fun with it.. and italian waters and weather and a dash of swiss transit makes it all worth it. Heeeh. @therichachadha."





Richa and Fazal were a sight to behold as they cutely danced away, making many laugh.

The post received much love.







