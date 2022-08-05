Deepika Padukone has a suicidal story, calls her mom 'God sent'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with severe depression, recalling how it was her mom who recognized she needed help.

What fans like about the Gehraiyaan actress is her drive to be vocal about such issues and motiving others to do the same.

In a candid chat at recent event, the Om Shanti Om actress said, "There were days when I just didn’t want to wake up, I would just sleep because sleep for me was an escape. I was suicidal at times."

"My parents had come to visit me and on the day they were leaving for Bangalore I broke down."

Deepika added," When I had no answers to questions my mom asked me she instantly knew that something was wrong.

"I give her all the credit for pulling me through the bad days, she was truly God sent," concluded Deepika.

It was claimed that the gorgeous diva became victim to depression after breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor.



