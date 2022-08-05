Ananya Panday shares her 4am vanity look, fans react

Ananya Panday shares her 4am vanity look

Actress Ananya Panday, who is busy promoting her film Liger, dropped a mirror selfie from her vanity van.

It was 4 am and Ananya rocked the late night look in a nude coloured crop top with washed-blue denims.

The Khaali Peeli star took to Instagram and treated fans to some glimpses of her, oozing hotness and penned, "4am vanity in my vanity."





She amps up fashion game, showing off her mid-rift opting for just a shiny lip gloss and a beaded necklace.

Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emojis and her friend Tanya Gharvi said, "Who looks like this at 4 am."

On of them wrote, "Koi ithna khubsurat kaise ho skta (how can be someone this beautiful)."



"Mam aap meri favourite ho," while another said, "Cuteness overloaded."











