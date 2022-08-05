Disha Patani becomes total beach bum in latest clip, fans call her 'gorgeous'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani wades amidst sea waves post release of her newly launched action thriller.

Many times Disha has documented her love for nature and peaceful places.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the Baaghi 2 star dropped a clip with the hashtag of latest film, Ek Villian Returns.





Ankit Tiwari's track Galliyan Returns played in the backdrop where the diva enjoyed her time dancing away in white beachy attire.

Reacting to the video, her fans had something sweet to say. One called her 'gorgeous' while another said ''love you."

Recently, it was speculated that Disha and her rumored beau Tiger Shroff have parted ways and seems the actress is doing well post it.

Neither of the party has confirmed anything yet.