Janhvi Kapoor is currently single: ''I am lonely at times"

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor speaks up about her relationship status.

The Good Luck Jerry actress does feel lonely, putting an end to all scandals.

In an interview with The Beer Biceps Janhvi was asked if she was dating anybody.

About this she said, "Yes. I am happy.. I mean, I am lonely at times."

Giving her two cents, "I think that intimacy has become so accessible that it's very convenient for people to get it when they want it and that also makes people too scared to commit to it. Do you know what I really mean? Like they are too intimidated by intimacy and they also have access to it at their convenience which keeps them away from ever forming a real equation with anyone."



Along with this, the Dhadak actor also sent out a message to her future boyfriends urging them to make her happy, "Be nice to me and make me laugh. I think I'll be good to you. I'll be there for you. I'll make you laugh. You'll have a lot of fun with me. I'm a little psycho but also cute."

Janhvi was thought to be romancing star Ishaan khatter.







