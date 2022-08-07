Malaika Arora grooves to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' in red bodycon, video goes viral

Star Malaika Arora was a beauty in red as she left many nostalgic with her killer dance moves at an event, last night.

Arora was happy and in her fashionable best, exuding much sass.

The Dabangg actress rocked the stage dancing to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from a 1998 film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Manisha Koirala.

The song remains a cult favorite among the masses even after so many years of release.



For the night Arora slayed her look in a stunning bodycon red gown for the night. She wore her tresses down and her skin glowed.

Clips from the glitzy evening have been doing rounds where first the diva interacts with a large audience asking them to clap their hands while she also impresses them with her dance skills.

No matter what age Arora is, she always tries to be fit, smart and stylish.



















