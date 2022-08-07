Kajol makes funny announcement post birthday celebrations

Superstar Kajol, who turned 48, has a new motto to rock every aspect of it.

The Dilwale star wants to become the ageless beauty, aiming to get more fit with time.

Taking to Instagram, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress uploaded a selfie and penned, "Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year !"





Actress Dia Mirza immediately reacted with heart and tiger emojis.

Fans also poured in their thoughts on Kajol's shocking revelation and one wrote, "You forgot to add wittier," and another said, "And you truly will."







