Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor off to secret destination, say bye on departure

Power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left for an undisclosed location in the wee hours of Sunday as they were papped at the Mumbai airport.

A day after appearing together for the preview launch of a Brahmastra song, the two boarded a flight.

A paparazzi account shared a video of them both kick starting their travel journey and waved to the shutterbugs.





After the clip went viral, their fans began to wonder if they are going for a babymoon or for some Brahmastra promotions.

It was rather surprising for their followers, as the lovers did not give any information regarding their travels.

Alia and Ranbir are all set to become parents soon as the Gangubai Kathiawadi star is pregnant.



