Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal kick off marriage preps: Sources

Couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are reportedly all set to tie-the-knot this year, eager to have two ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in the capital.

They have been dating for several years now and marriage has been in their cards for some time now but the pandemic pushed their wedding plans.

As per India Today, it was quoted, "Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will also host a grand reception in Mumbai with 350-400 guests in attendance."

"The couple's wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi with their close friends and family. The Mumbai wedding will take place in the first week of October. "

" A sangeet and Mehendi ceremony will be followed up to the wedding."



