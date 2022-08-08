Disha Patani glams in traditional designer outfits for a shoot, Krishna Shroff reacts

Bollywood star Disha Patani raises the style quotient in breath-taking photoshoot, receiving love.

Be it her fitness, training videos, music videos, swag or bikini pictures, the charming actress never fails to impress her fans.

Now the Baaghi 2 actress took to her Instagram page and turned heads in gorgeous outfits designed by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Disha did not add a caption to it and allowed her images do the talking.





Soon after the pictures went viral Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was quick to comment "Whaaat?! Fav photo of you ever. Damn, woman," followed by love-struck and fire emojis.

Fans also flooded in all praise for the Ek Villain Returns actress.