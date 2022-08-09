Alia Bhatt on babymoon in Italy, drops gorgeous selfie: See

lia Bhatt on babymoon in Italy, drops gorgeous selfie: SeeA

Star Alia Bhatt took some time out of her busy work schedule and jetted off to Italy for a fun-filled vacay with hubby Ranbir Kapoor as the former's latest social media post is proof.

The couple were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, waving to the shutterbugs and today gave their fans a glimpse of their destination.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-to-be Alia dropped a selfie from her getaway and her pregnancy glow is unmissable.





Fans went all gaga over the Highway star's natural look and her plunging neckline showed in.

She captioned the pictures saying, "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for al the love my lovesssss."

Sonam Kapoor reacted to the photo, sending out all the love and said, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It’s literally the best! Have fun!"



