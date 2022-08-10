Arjun Kanungo, girlfriend Carla Dennis give happy vibes at their Mehndi ceremony: See

Indian singer Arjun Kanungo has taken his relationship with long-time girlfriend Carla Dennis to the next level as they beam with joy at their Mehndi event.

The duo have been dating for the past 7 years now and ahead of a lavish wedding ceremony a fun-filled Mehndi has kicked off.





Pictures from their first function have been released online and they were a vision shedding smiles, lost in each other's eyes.

Kanungo looked dapper in a white kurta paired with a white Nehru jacket while Carlo exuded radiance in a pink lehenga.

In the accessories department she opted for a green neckpiece, statement earrings, and a flower-shaped maang tikka.

Her epic bridal glow speaks volumes about her mood and fans cannot stop gushing over the power couple.

They will tie-the-knot today in an intimate ceremony and the Aya Nau Tu singer will don an outfit from the designer Anita Dongre and ladylove will go for a Sabyasachi one.