Khushi Kapoor raises the temperature in white knitted sweater: See

Khushi Kapoor raises the temperature in a white knitted sweater

Star Khushi Kapoor rocked an all-white look sharing a couple of shots on social media.

Khushi is often photographed by the shutterbugs in the city. Moreover, she is also quite popular on various platforms where she likes to keep an active presence.



A few hours back, the young lady took to her Instagram space and dropped a glimpse into her look.





Khushi donned a beautiful white knitted sweater with a pair of matching trousers and her hair was tied neatly in a half ponytail.

A pair of dainty earrings completed her look with some dewy makeup.

The diva sat down on a couch while she faced the window flaunting her left face profile.

In the second shot, she could be seen smiling as she soaked in the breath-taking golden hour sunlight that glowed at her.

Fans went all gaga over her drool-worthy clicks and were in awe of her style.



