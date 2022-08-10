Kareena Kapoor praised Alia Bhatt's decision of embracing parenthood at 29

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor came to sister-in-law Alia Bhatt's defense after people commented on how young she is to have a child.

There is no space for negativity but only support and open validation in the Kapoor family.

In a chat with Pink Villa, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress was asked if she had any sort of advice for the Darlings actor.

The Veere Di Wedding starlet, who thinks pregnancy is very normal for the supremely talented said, "She doesn’t need advice on anything...I think that she is the finest actor that has happened in the last decade and for her to be embracing motherhood you know at such a young age, and to choose to do that."

She further added, "She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented."

"And that’s what you need to have conviction in your own self. It’s the most important thing."

Alia herself is very fond of Kareena and takes her name every time when questioned about her favourite actor.







